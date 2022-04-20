Manchester stabbing: One man dead and another injured after incident in Ancoats

A man has died and another has been injured during a double stabbing in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called by the ambulance service to an incident on Pollard Street in the Ancoats area at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The force said a man believed to be in his twenties was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been told.

Another man in his twenties suffered leg injuries and is being treated in hospital, GMP said.

Detective Chief Inspector Wes Knights, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, has appealed for anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

He said: “I send our condolences to the loved ones of the man who’s sadly died and our well wishes to the man who’s receiving treatment in hospital.

“Specially trained officers will be deployed to support them.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation but we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Members of the public should expect to see extra officers in Ancoats over the coming days.”

He added: “Whilst officers are gathering evidence from the scene and the surrounding area, I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information to share it with us – this can also be done anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“I also ask anyone who has dash cam footage from Ancoats this evening to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 0161 856 5413 quoting 2565 20/04/22 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

