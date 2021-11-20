Manchester City’s Champions League match at RB Leipzig next month will take place behind closed doors.

The decision follows the announcement that the Saxony region will be placed into partial lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus rates in Germany

City are due to travel to Leipzig for the tie on December 7 as they look to consolidate their push towards the knockout stages.

Regional authorities said this week that as part of the restrictions, sporting events would be allowed to continue but without an audience.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Manchester City’s game at Leipzig behind closed doors because of coronavirus