Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions after a final-day victory over Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s side went into the final day of the season one point ahead of Liverpool and maintained that gap courtesy of a 3-2 win, ensuring they retain the title they won last year.

But it was far from routine as Villa went two goals up, before an incredible six-minute turnaround saw Ilkay Gundogan and Rodrigo net quickfire strikes, with Gundogan netting his second to spark wild scenes.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Manchester City win Premier League title after late comeback win over Aston Villa