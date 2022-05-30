Manchester City will wait for ‘right time’ to open contract talks with Pep Guardiola

Manchester City will wait until “the right time” to discuss extending Pep Guardiola‘s contract, according to their chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Guardiol celebrated winning his fourth Premier League title in five seasons at City earlier this month and has never stayed longer at any club than his six years in Manchester.

The Catalan’s current deal at the Etihad is set to expire at the end of next season and although he has hinted that he will be open to a further extension, yet has suggested he will not renew until his existing terms are almost up.

City would not hesitate to tie Guardiola down sooner, though in his annual interview with club media, Al Mubarak said that talks will take place on their manager’s timeframe.

“Pep has never stayed as long as he’s stayed (here) with any club, be it Barcelona or Bayern Munich. So, the question is perfectly valid. It is perfectly valid last year and three years ago. And of course this year.

“It is a partnership that has done wonders in years. It is approaching its seventh year and next year is going to be an exciting chapter of his partnership and we’re enjoying every moment of it.

“We’re achieving great things together and this conversation will be had at the right time, at the right pace, and with the pace, time and framework that works for Pep.”

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Guardiola suggested that he would wait until the end of next season before committing himself to the Etihad for longer.

“If I extend the contract, it will be at the end of the next season,” he said earlier this month. “Before that is not going to happen.

“It is many years and I have to see how the team and ourselves are together. Knowing and saying I would stay for 10 more years but we have to take time for that.”

Al Mubarak also confirmed that City will remain busy in this summer’s transfer market despite securing the signings of both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

The capture of Haaland through triggering his €60m release clause saw City secure one of the world’s most coveted young players but more incoming business is expected.

“I can confirm that there will be more players coming in,” the City chairman said. “We are looking to strengthen the team in the areas we need strengthening.

“Every season some players leave and we have to refresh the team. We always look at improving and strengthening. We’ve made two very important additions already but I anticipate we will be doing a couple more.

“We will try to go as fast as we can but it depends on the market. If it was up to me, they would all be done on July 1.”

