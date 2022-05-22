Manchester City vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups: Team news ahead Premier League fixture today

Steven Gerrard will be out to help win Liverpool the title as he takes his Aston Villa side to Manchester City on the final day of the season.

City will win the title with a victory at the Etihad but if they drop points it will be Liverpool who are crowned champions if they beat Wolves at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola is aiming to win his fourth Premier League title in five seasons in England and he can deny Liverpool the quadruple.

But Gerrard, along with former Reds Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings, will hope to add a final twist to the title race.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Aston Villa?

The match will kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 2:30pm.

Team news

Kyle Walker and John Stones could return for City after being side-lined due to injury, but Ruben Dias remains out.

Aston Villa will look to bring Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings back into the side. Ezri Konsa and Kortney Haus are out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchestester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Mahrez

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins

Odds

Manchester City: 1/6

Draw: 7/1

Aston Villa: 16/1

Prediction

While there are sure to be a few nervy moments, it would take something special from Aston Villa to stop Manchester City from storming to the title. Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa

