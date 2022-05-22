Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester City will win the Premier League title if they beat Aston Villa at home on the final day of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s team have been pushed to the end by Liverpool but come into the final day of the campaign with the title in their hands.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will be out to win Liverpool the Premier League crown and spoil the party at the Etihad.

But if City get over the line they will secure a fourth Premier League title in five seasons under Guardiola.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Manchester City vs Aston Villa?

The match will kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 2:30pm. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Kyle Walker and John Stones could return for City after being side-lined due to injury, but Ruben Dias remains out.

Aston Villa will look to bring Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings back into the side. Ezri Konsa and Kortney Haus are out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchestester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Mahrez

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins

Odds

Manchester City: 1/6

Draw: 7/1

Aston Villa: 16/1

Prediction

While there are sure to be a few nervy moments, it would take something special from Aston Villa to stop Manchester City from storming to the title. Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa

