Manchester City legend Georgia Stanway has announced she is leaving the club after seven years.

Stanway, who has 31 caps for England, made her senior debut for the club at 16 and has gone onto become the club’s top scorer. The midfielder has slotted 57 goals in 165 appearances but she will now step away from the Women’s Super League club.

Reports suggest she is going to sign for German club Bayern Munich but that has not yet been confirmed.

“I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer,” she said. “I have been grateful to call it my home for the past seven years.

“Today, I leave as the club’s leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies. A huge thank you to the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout.

“I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I’ll be back as a fan if not a player.”

The season is over which means Stanway’s last match for City was the Women’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley last Sunday. The Blues defeated City 3-2 in a thriller which was pushed to extra time.

But before Stanway potentially heads to Germany she is expected to play for England in this summer’s Euros. An inital squad list is to be announced on Tuesday afternoon with a further announcement of a refined group coming in June.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Manchester City legend Georgia Stanway announces she is leaving club