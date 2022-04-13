Trouble broke out in the tunnel as ugly scenes marred Manchester City’s Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Tempers had first flared in the closing stages of the match as City claimed a hard-fought goalless draw in the Spanish capital to reach the semi-finals with a 1-0 aggregate success.

The incident was sparked by a poor tackle from Felipe on Phil Foden and involved a number of players, notably unused City substitute Jack Grealish and Stefan Savic, who appeared to pull the England international’s hair.

Felipe – who caught Foden with a terrible challenge to the head in the first half – was sent off for his involvement but the rancour did not end there.

TV footage showed problems continuing in the tunnel after the players had left the field. Players needed to be separated and objects were thrown.

Source Link Manchester City and Atletico Madrid embroiled in tunnel bust-up