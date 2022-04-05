The managing director at Manchester Airport has stepped down from her role after weeks of travel chaos at the transport hub.

Karen Smart has resigned on the same day political leaders and unions met with airport bosses to discuss the “concerning” situation.

Travellers have faced long delays and chaotic scenes with queues trailing outside terminals to reach check-in and hordes of people waiting to get through security and to pick up luggage.

Piles of suitcases have been left in terminals after travellers abandoned the wait to reclaim their baggage and instead left for home.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Manchester Airport boss quits after delays and disruption cause ‘chaos’