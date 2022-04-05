The managing director at Manchester Airport has stepped down from her role after weeks of travel chaos at the transport hub.
Karen Smart has resigned on the same day political leaders and unions met with airport bosses to discuss the “concerning” situation.
Travellers have faced long delays and chaotic scenes with queues trailing outside terminals to reach check-in and hordes of people waiting to get through security and to pick up luggage.
Piles of suitcases have been left in terminals after travellers abandoned the wait to reclaim their baggage and instead left for home.
More follows
Source Link Manchester Airport boss quits after delays and disruption cause ‘chaos’