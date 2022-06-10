A man apparently attacked a woman and a 7-year-old girl with a knife at an elementary school in southwestern Germany on Friday and then fled, police said.

The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was closed for a regional vacation, but some children were being looked after there during the holiday. The girl and the woman, a 61-year-old supervisor, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said in a statement that officers were looking for a suspect, who was described as being in his early 30s. Investigators also are gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the attack, which happened around 8 a.m.

Source Link Man with knife hurts woman, child at school in Germany