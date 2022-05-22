Man who underwent world’s first double arm transplant can now drive and go to the gym

A man who underwent the world’s first double arm transplant 16 months ago can now work out at the gym and hug his grandchildren.

Felix Gretarsson, 49, had to have his arms amputated after he was electrocuted at work.

After recovering from a 15-hour surgery in January 2021, Mr Gretarsson is now able to brush his teeth and hug his children with his transplanted arms.

Video shows the moment he was able to hug his daughter for the first time since she was a three-month-old baby, and her children too.

