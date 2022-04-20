Man who shot performer at haunted house thought gun was a ‘prop’, authorities say

A man shot a performer working at a South Carolina haunted house because he allegedly mistook a real gun as a prop that he believed was part of the entertainment venue’s experience.

Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was arrested in Charleston, South Carolina after being identified as a suspect hours after the shooting at the Zombie Experience at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.

Police say they were called to the haunted house venue on Saturday night after receiving reports of a gunshot wound.

Investigators say that after speaking to the victim, gathering witness statements, and watching surveillance video, several members of the group were initially scared by the performer who was playing a role at the attraction.

One person within the group, police say, fell to the ground and during a scramble there was a gun that slid out and hit Mr Brown’s foot.

He later told investigators that he believed this gun was just a “prop”, which he then decided to scoop it up, as “part of the experience”, and fire it twice in the direction of the performer.

The victim was hit in the shoulder and survived but was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital after the incident, police initially reported on Saturday.

Police have charged Mr Bown with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as he allegedly gave the firearm to a 15-year-old after the incident with the performer despite realising then that it was not a prop gun, the Myrtle Beach force said in a statement, noting that “additional charges are likely”.

The victim attended the suspect’s bond hearing and said that Mr Brown looked at him before pulling the trigger on the firearm and he added that he is having a hard time working and sleeping since he was injured.

The Independent reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for further comment on the case.

