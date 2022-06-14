Man wears own rubbish for a month in a bid to promote recycling awareness

An environmental activist has spent a month carrying round his own rubbish in Los Angeles as part of a demonstration to show how much waste one person can create.

Rob Greenfield spent 30 days donning an outfit made out of various different types of his own personal rubbish that weighed just over 28kg.

This video shows Greenfield going about his daily life, including eating and visiting shops, all whilst wearing the debris.

The climate campaigner said the suit creates an “opportunity for self reflection.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.