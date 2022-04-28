Man Utd vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

‘We have to be realistic’ Rangnick on Utd’s UCL chances

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening and can move within three points of the top four if they beat Thomas Tuchel’s men. The Red Devils still have an outside chance of finishing in the Champions League spots, but they will need to win most of their remaining fixtures and hope that both Tottenham and Arsenal both drop points. Their defeat to the Gunners last Saturday was a huge setback for United’s top four hopes but they have the chance to immediately close the gap after tonight’s match was rescheduled from the 15th May due to Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to get their league form back on track after losing to Arsenal and scraping a win over West Ham in their two most recent league fixtures. Despite being touted as potential title winners before the season started Chelsea have dropped away from the leading two teams, Manchester City and Liverpool, yet hold a solid grip on third place – they are five points ahead of Arsenal having played one game less.

Chelsea will travel to Old Trafford with the knowledge that defender Antonio Rudiger is leaving the club at the end of the season. Rudiger was offered a new contract but was negotiating a higher fee as the club was hit with economic sanctions. Those sanctions meant Chelsea couldn’t increase their offer which is why the German is leaving.

Show latest update 1651165224 Early team news for Man Utd vs Chelsea Manchester United have a lot of injuires to deal with as Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are all missing for tonight’s match while Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains a doubt. On the flip side Chelsea hope to welcome back Antonio Rudiger and Reece James, who have both returned to training following injury but Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic are unavailable due to illness and injury respectively. Michael Jones 28 April 2022 18:00 1651163839 Man Utd vs Chelsea Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea. Ralf Rangnick’s men could really do with a win after three defeats in their last four league games sees them six points of a place in the top four. If there is any chance of the Red Devils securing Premier League football next season, they’re going to have to win most, if not all, of their remaining fixtures and hope that Arsenal and Tottenham both drop points. Chelsea are pretty secure in third place but come into the game on the back of two shaky performances. The Blues lead Arsenal by five points and have a game in hand so manager Thomas Tuchel will want to capitalise on that this evening and move even further away from their London rivals in the table. Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play again for Man Utd and with rumours circulating that the incoming new boss, Erik ten Hag, isn’t planning on utilising him next season Ronaldo may want to give the Dutchman a reason to change his mind. Michael Jones 28 April 2022 17:37

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man Utd vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight