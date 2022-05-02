Man Utd vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

(Getty Images)

Manchester United take on Brentford the evening and will be hoping to recover some pride after a torrid run of performances. They have won just one Premier League game out of their last six in a run which has seen them fall eight points away from the top four despite having played a game more than both Arsenal and Tottenham who are immediately above them.

Although it remains mathematically possible it is extremely unlikely that the Red Devils will finish the season in the Champions League spots and instead could use these last three fixtures as an opportunity for the squad to impress incoming manager Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag has been appointed as the club’s next permanent manager and will take charge at the end of the season, with current interim boss Ralf Rangnick having accepted an offer to become the head coach of Austria.

Man Utd are welcoming a confident Brentford side who are unbeaten in four matches and have been inspired by the form of Christian Eriksen. Thomas Frank’s side have all but secured their survival status and can therefore enjoy their first Premier League visit to Old Trafford with the knowledge that victory will put them on the verge of a top 10 finish.

Show latest update 1651511731 Manchester United vs Brentford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight? Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea ensured United avoided a third Premier League defeat in a row under Ralf Rangnick but they remain with just one win in six matches. Their form has seemingly ended any hope of the club catching either Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the top four and United’s season is in danger of fizzling out. Michael Jones 2 May 2022 18:15 1651511431 Early team news for Man Utd vs Brentford Manchester United’s Fred may be fit to feature against Brentford after missing four games with a muscle issue. Harry Maguire and Edinson Cavani will both be monitored ahead of kick off to see if they can play and Jesse Lingard is expected to be available but Jadon Sancho will miss out due to his tonsillitis. Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer should be available to play at Old Trafford but Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos remain sidelined. Michael Jones 2 May 2022 18:10 1651511131 Sancho could miss rest of the season for United There are only three games left in this season for Manchester United but the club may have to finish without the help of Jadon Sancho. The 22-year-old missed United’s last match against Chelsea with tonsillitis and interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, believes the illness will keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the season. “As it seems, Jadon might be out for the rest of the season with his tonsillitis, so he will most likely be unavailable against Brentford.” Rangnick told the media in his pre-match press conference. Michael Jones 2 May 2022 18:05 1651510831 Man Utd vs Brentford Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Monday night’s Premier League action as Manchester United host Brentford at Old Trafford. United’s hopes of finishing in the top four have been all but eroded as they stand eight points behind fourth placed Arsenal having played one game more than the Gunners. Ralf Rangnick’s men are now playing for pride and a spot in the Europa League next season. However, they are in a poor run of form that has seen them win just one for their last six league matches although Cristiano Ronaldo managed to stop United losing three consecutive matches with his equaliser against Chelsea last time out. On the other hand Thomas Frank’s Brentford are unbeaten in four matches and have all but secured their survival status for next year meaning they can enjoy their first ever Premier League visit to Old Trafford. Michael Jones 2 May 2022 18:00

