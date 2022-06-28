Man urges people to invite all of their colleagues to lunch in emotional video showing him eating alone

A man has sparked a debate about workplace etiquette and toxic professional environments after he encouraged people to ask all of their co-workers to join them for lunch.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, @dongarkarmitej, who goes by OfficialMitej, could be seen sitting alone in his car and eating during what appeared to be his lunch break at work.

While looking at the camera, he noted how important it can be to feel included while at work, specifically during lunch time.

“Always invite ALL your coworkers to lunch,” he wrote in a text caption on the video. “Don’t leave anyone out, please.”

As of 28 June, the clip has more than 2.8m views, with TikTok users in the comments sympathising with @dongarkarmitej’s situation.

“Work cliques can hurt so bad,” one person wrote. “Sending hugs.” Another said: “YES. I’m so sorry! That’s adult bullying tbh.”

A third user added: “I feel this. Everyone ordered sushi and coffee and didn’t tell me. I told them it was okay but it hurts, not going to lie.”

While many viewers agreed with the TikToker’s suggestion, there were some viewers who disagreed on the basis that colleagues shouldn’t feel required to hang out with one another outside of working hours, especially if they don’t have a close relationship.

“Respectfully, no,” one person commented. “I’m not inviting you to lunch if I don’t want to spend free time with you. Sorry not sorry.”

“I’m not getting paid for lunch so I’m going to choose who I spend it with, sorry,” another said, while someone else wrote:“You should only want to be around people who want to be around you. No one’s obligated to like you, a tough lesson that needs to be learned early on.”

Other people also acknowledged that, when they take a lunch break, they don’t necessarily want to eat with their co-workers.

“No don’t invite me… I’ll be in the car, windows up,” one viewer commented, while another wrote: “I don’t like getting too close with people I work with.”

