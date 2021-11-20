Man United record goalscorer Ella Toone signs new deal until 2025

Posted on November 20, 2021 0

Manchester United striker Ella Toone said she “couldn’t be prouder” to sign a new contract with the Women’s Super League club until June 2025.

The 22-year-old England international joined United in 2018 and holds the records for appearances and goals with 83 and 36 respectively.

Toone said on social media: “The dream continues – to play for the club I love and support is the best feeling in the world.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have signed a new contract and am so grateful to everyone that’s supported me so far.”

Toone made her international debut for England against Northern Ireland in February, and scored a hat-trick in last month’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Man United record goalscorer Ella Toone signs new deal until 2025