Man United record goalscorer Ella Toone signs new deal until 2025

Manchester United striker Ella Toone said she “couldn’t be prouder” to sign a new contract with the Women’s Super League club until June 2025.

The 22-year-old England international joined United in 2018 and holds the records for appearances and goals with 83 and 36 respectively.

Toone said on social media: “The dream continues – to play for the club I love and support is the best feeling in the world.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have signed a new contract and am so grateful to everyone that’s supported me so far.”

Toone made her international debut for England against Northern Ireland in February, and scored a hat-trick in last month’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

