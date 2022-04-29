Man United: Ralf Rangnick silent on Austria talk after ‘fortunate’ draw with Chelsea

Posted on April 29, 2022

Ralf Rangnick declined to speak about the possibility of becoming Austria’s new head coach after Manchester United‘s “fortunate” draw against Chelsea.

The German tactician will leave his role as the club’s interim manager at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a switch to international football.

When asked by reporters if he has been offered the Austria job after United’s latest result, Rangnick dodged the question.

“Tonight is our game against Chelsea and I don’t want to speak about anything else, please accept and respect that,” he said.

