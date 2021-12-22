A 34-year-old man accused of killing a young married couple in their Somerset home while their children slept upstairs will stand trial for murder in June next year.

Collin Reeves, 34, is accused of fatally attacking Stephen and Jennifer Chapple, who were both in their 30s, at their home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, on the evening of November 21.

Reeves, also of Dragon Rise, did not appear at a case management hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

Judge Peter Blair QC provisionally listed the trial for June 6 next year.

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said he did not expect it to last more than a week.

A further case management hearing is scheduled for March 25.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man to stand trial next June for murder of couple while children slept upstairs