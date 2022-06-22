Man swims around in Birmingham fountain to cool off during UK heatwave

A man decided to beat the UK heat by taking a swim in a fountain in Birmingham city centre.

Shocked onlookers watched on as he stripped down to his boxers before taking a dip in Victoria Square.

The bizarre scene unfolded on Tuesday afternoon (21 June) as Britain basked in 24C temperatures.

As the man breast strokes through the shallow waters, the person filming asks: “What is going on?”

The footage has since been viewed more than 24,000 times after being shared across social media.

