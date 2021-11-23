Man suffers life-changing injuries after being hit with traffic cone

A man is in hospital with life-changing injuries after being attacked with a traffic cone during an argument.

The Metropolitan Police have released images of two men that they would like to speak to in connection to the incident. The man in his 30s was injured during an argument with a group of men when one of them threw a traffic cone at him. It hit the man and caused him to fall to the ground.

The police force said that they were called to Station Approach, Barking at around 8:30pm on Saturday evening. When they arrived, officers and ambulance workers found a man in his 30s with a serious head injury.

He remains in hospital where “he continues to receive treatment for life-changing injuries”, the police said.

Detective Constable Louise Powell said: “This attack has left the victim with a serous head injury which could have lifelong consequences for him and his family.

“We are committed to finding those responsible and are now appealing for the public’s help to identify two men who were seen in the area at the time of the attack.”

