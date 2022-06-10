Man spent $600 building mini cinema for wild squirrels

A man built a mini cinema for wild squirrels complete with handmade promotional posters, a concession stand – and a movie screen.

Jason Lenzi, 30, created the miniature movie theatre after realising squirrels would never get to experience a real-life cinema.

Videos show Jason, who works in video production, build the entire theatre from scratch in two months at a cost of $600.

He used an old tablet playing its own squirrel movie as the screen and built a miniature concession stand and filled it with treats.

Jason added LED strip lights for ambiance, popcorn bowls filled with squirrel-friendly treats and finished it off with handmade movie promotional posters.

Jason Lenzi used an old tablet playing its own squirrel movie as the screen (Collab / SWNS)

He also installed four cameras inside to monitor the activity of the squirrels and positioned the theatre in his large, forest back garden.

Jason, from Detroit, Michigan, USA, said: “I love building and creating things.

“I thought this would be a perfect project to challenge myself and my building skills, as well as do something fun with my time.

The cinema includes handmade promotional posters (Collab / SWNS)

“Also, I REALLY wanted to know what squirrels would all do with their own mini movie theater! Honestly they loved it!

“They got to experience what a movie theatre is like and I’m glad I could be the one to show them.

“They got to munch delicious treats and snacks while watching the wonderful ‘Revenge Of The Squirrels’ movie I made for them. The whole thing was a blast to make.”

