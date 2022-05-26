Man snatches purse from 90-year-old woman's walker and flees

Posted on May 26, 2022 0

The New York Police Department (NYPD) have issued an appeal for information after a man snatched a 90-year-old woman’s purse from her walker in Manhattan on May 10.

This video, released by the NYPD on Monday (24 May) shows the suspect snatching the elderly woman’s purse as she uses her walker. He then flees on foot.

The footage also shows the man putting the woman’s purse under his jacket as he walks.

Police said the man is wanted for grand larceny.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Man snatches purse from 90-year-old woman's walker and flees