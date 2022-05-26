Man snatches purse from 90-year-old woman's walker and flees

The New York Police Department (NYPD) have issued an appeal for information after a man snatched a 90-year-old woman’s purse from her walker in Manhattan on May 10.

This video, released by the NYPD on Monday (24 May) shows the suspect snatching the elderly woman’s purse as she uses her walker. He then flees on foot.

The footage also shows the man putting the woman’s purse under his jacket as he walks.

Police said the man is wanted for grand larceny.

