Man shot while ‘trespassing’ on rapper DaBaby’s property in North Carolina while he was home

A person was shot and wounded while allegedly trespassing on the North Carolina property of rapper DaBaby.

The Charlotte-based artist, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was at his home in Troutman with at least one other person at the time of the shooting on Wednesday, authorities said, but it was unclear if he himself was involved or hurt.

The victim, who has not been named, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a hospital, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press.

In a 911 call from the incident, a man is heard telling a dispatcher: “I shot him in his leg.”

Asked why, the caller says: “He’s trespassing on my property. [Inaudible] about my name. I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here to take. What he’s here to do. He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

WSOC reported that the person shot was “not a guest or resident of the area” and he allegedly scaled a fence to get on the property, where he was shot when confronted on a football field.

No details about the shooter have been released and it was unclear if any charges will be filed.

A spokesperson for DaBaby didn’t immediately respond to an email request for comment on Thursday.

Troutman, located in Iredell County, is 35 miles north of Charlotte.

The shooting is the latest in a series of incidents involving DaBaby. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, just south of Troutman. He was not charged in the shooting.

Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested after he took a loaded gun into an upscale store on Rodeo Drive.

Associated Press contributed to this report

