Man shot dead after armed police stop vehicle in Kensington

A man has been shot dead after police were called to a road in Kensington to reports of a man with a firearm seen to enter a bank and bookmakers.
The man was then seen to enter a vehicle after leaving the bank on Marloes Road and fled the area.
Armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate.
Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead as the scene.
