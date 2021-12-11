A man has been shot dead after police were called to a road in Kensington to reports of a man with a firearm seen to enter a bank and bookmakers.

The man was then seen to enter a vehicle after leaving the bank on Marloes Road and fled the area.

Armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate.

Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead as the scene.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man shot dead after armed police stop vehicle in Kensington