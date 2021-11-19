Man shot at Young Dolph memorial where mourners gathered to pay respect

A man was shot near the memorial for Young Dolph in another incident just a day after the rapper was shot and killed in his hometown Memphis.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon near the shop where the hip-hop artist was killed and where mourners had gathered to pay their last respects.

The Memphis police department said in a tweet on Thursday that the man shot was in a non-critical condition and that three suspects had been detained.

“Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2630 Airways. One male was shot and is listed as non-critical. Officers immediately detained two suspects, and a third was detained at Kerr and Mississippi after a brief pursuit. The cause of this shooting is under investigation,” they said.

It is not known if Thursday’s shooting incident was connected to the rapper’s killing. The identity of the man has also not been released.

Footage released by ABC24 at a small memorial for the rapper outside the shop where he was killed, showed mourners getting startled and scrambling for cover after the shot was fired.

The 36-year-old artist, whose given name was Adolph Robert Thornton, was shot dead when he was visiting the Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies shop.

Police had released photos of the suspects and their vehicle on Twitter, urging anyone with information to contact them.

The tragic killing led to a number of well-known figures paying tribute to Dolph. Megan Thee Stallion, who released a song with the rapper, said she was in disbelief and described him as a friend and “true legend”.

“Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man (sic),” wrote Chance The Rapper.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” Memphis mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement after the shooting.

Dolph had been the target of a shooting earlier as well. In 2017, he was shot several times outside a trainer shop in Hollywood, which left him needing surgery.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man shot at Young Dolph memorial where mourners gathered to pay respect