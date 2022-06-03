Man shoots two women and himself moments after Biden’s gun control speech

A man shot and killed two women before killing himself outside a church in Iowa shortly after President Joe Biden’s primetime speech in which he urged the passage of stricter gun control legislation.

The three deaths come after a string of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Another two people were wounded during another shooting on Thursday. The victims were at a burial ceremony in Racine, Wisconsin.

The Iowa shooting took place outside Cornerstone Church east of Ames, a city located 37 miles (60km) north of the state capital Des Moines.

The chief deputy of the Story County sheriff’s office, Nicholas Lennie, said a church programme was taking place inside the building at the time of the shooting.

More follows…

