A man has set the Guinness World Record by watching Spider-Man: No Way Home for a huge number of times.

Ramiro Alanis revealed that he spent four months watching the Tom Holland film 292 times in cinemas.

In doing so, Alanis broke the Guiness World Record for most in-theatre viewings of one movie.

As per The Wrap, Alanis began his mission to break the record on 16 December when he attended the opening night of the Marvel blockbuster.

In order for each viewing to count, he was not allowed to take bathroom breaks or “participate in any other activity” until the credits finished rolling.

Theatres were required to issue a written statement to confirm Alanis had followed the rules.

According to the publication, Alanis reportedly would watch up to five screenings per day, and spent an estimated $3,400 on tickets (£2,610).

This is not the first time Alanis has broken a record. In 2019, he also set the same record by watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times.

In 2021, however, his record was beat by Arnaud Klein who watched the French fantasy film Kaamelott: The First Chapter 204 times.

Announcing his latest record on Twitter, Alanis wrote: “My swing got to its end.”

The official account for Guinness World Records replied: “Can you recite [the movie] word for word now?”

You can read The Independent’s three-star review of No Way Home here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man sets Guinness World Record by watching Spider-Man: No Way Home in the cinema 292 times