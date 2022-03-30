Man says choosing a first date location near your home is a ‘red flag’

A man has gone viral after revealing he turned down a date because the date suggested a location in their area to meet.

“Here’s the one thing I won’t accept on a potential date and you shouldn’t either,” TikTok user Anthony Gilét said. Gilét describes himself as an “insult comic” and said someone suggesting a location that was convenient for them was a “red flag”.

He explained that he matched with a guy on a dating app who asked him out. When Gilét asked his date where they were going, the date suggested a “pub that is in the area that he lives”.

“Now I’m not expecting him to take me up to the top of the Shard, but it doesn’t have to cost a fortune to be original,” Gilét continued. “However the line for me was suggesting somewhere on your doorstep and expecting the other person to do 95 per cent of the travelling.”

Gilét replied to his date explaining why he was going to give the date a “pass”. In a screenshot, he wrote: “Feels like you’ve just picked an area that is convenient for you … and when a guy expects the other to do all of the travelling (to go to a pub which there are hundreds of) it reads as either inconsiderate or low effort/not that into it. No hard feelings and I hope you find what you are looking for!”

Gilét said he thought he had been “quite polite” and was surprised when the date replied saying “You are mental, I hope you find some help.”

In response, Gilét said: “It’s really not hard to select a pub that’s in between both of us, that should come naturally if you’re a considerate person. But yeah call me ‘mental’ because other little boys tolerate your bare minimum. It’s just not sometime I vibe with! And the fact that you’ve resorted to being rude quickly … another red flag.”

The video has since had over 100,000 views and has been liked over 11,000 times and users were quick to take the date’s side.

“I’m with him on this one,” one user wrote. “You asked him to pick the place – don’t get mad about the decision. Reads really dramatic on your part.”

“Honestly, he had a lucky escape,” another user wrote, while a third added: “But you could have said that from the beginning right? Like suggest meeting halfway? You assumed as well no?”

The video has also found itself on Twitter, with people commenting on the “red flag”. “I’m so glad I don’t date because to me this is totally mental? The fella probably chose a pub he was familiar with and thought his date would like, and then this guy pathologises the whole thing and puts him on blast like WTF,” one user wrote.

Gilét responded to one of the comments made on his video, saying that to him is “goes without saying that you always meet in the middle, in fact it’s the bare minimum”.

