Steven Gallagher, whose hands were left unusable by scleroderma, has been given a new lease of life after what is believed to be the world’s first double hand transplant.
Due to the condition, the 48-year-old’s fingers started curling in until they were in a fist position, leaving him in “horrendous” pain.
Five months ago, Gallagher had pioneering surgery – which could have cost both his hands – in an attempt to save them.
It’s believed he is the first person in the world with his condition to have the surgery.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Man receives double hand transplant in ‘world first’ for scleroderma patients