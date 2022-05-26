Man receives double hand transplant in ‘world first’ for scleroderma patients

Steven Gallagher, whose hands were left unusable by scleroderma, has been given a new lease of life after what is believed to be the world’s first double hand transplant.

Due to the condition, the 48-year-old’s fingers started curling in until they were in a fist position, leaving him in “horrendous” pain.

Five months ago, Gallagher had pioneering surgery – which could have cost both his hands – in an attempt to save them.

It’s believed he is the first person in the world with his condition to have the surgery.

