Man missing in County Durham found burnt to death in cemetery

A man has died in a fire at a cemetery in Co Durham.

Police believe they know who he was, and that he had been reported missing.

Officers said they were notifying his family.

Durham Constabulary said they were called to reports of a fire in a graveyard in Ushaw Moor at around 6.20am this morning.

“Sadly a man was found deceased at the scene,” they said in a statement.

“Enquiries are ongoing to confirm his identity, but officers believe it to be that of a missing man, and his family are in the process of being notified.

“It is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

No graves were affected, the force said.

The cemetery will be closed for the remainder of today but is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Police thanked the public for their patience, adding: “We are also aware of reporters at the scene and are appealing for them to respect the privacy of the deceased and his family during this difficult time.”

