Man left with head injury after violent robbery in northwest London

A man was left with a head injury after he was knocked to the ground and shaken in a robbery in northwest London.

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The Met Police said the victim, 47, was walking along Walm Lane, close to Station Parade, Willesden, Brent, around 3.40am on 24 January when he was approached by a man who demanded money.

He said he didn’t have any change and continued with his journey.

The suspect then began to shout at the victim and asked for his wallet. He then knocked him to the ground and shook him before stealing his wallet and running away.

The victim suffered a head injury as a result of the assault and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the North West Area Basic Command Unit are investigating.

Detective Constable Dervish, investigating, said: “This was a completely unprovoked assault on a man who was making his way home from a shop.

“The suspect shook him whilst he was lying on the pavement, causing him to bang his head. It is fortunate that his injuries were not more serious.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 688/24JAN22.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

