A 34-year-old man has died in a road collision in Co Antrim.

The man was travelling in a white Peugeot van when it crashed on the Garryduff Road, Dunloy, at around 10.50pm on Thursday.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Garryduff Road was closed as PSNI officers attended the scene with crews from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire Service.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man killed in road crash in Co Antrim