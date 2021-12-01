Parliament has been hit by a security breach after an intruder jumped a barrier to gain access to the estate.

Armed police officers chased down the male suspect and wrestled him to the ground before leading him away.

One officer told The Independent the man had “jumped” the security barrier before he was detained.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man ‘jumps’ barrier into parliament in major security breach