Man jailed for 13 years for raping woman he met in Kingston nightclub

A man has been jailed for 13 years after he filmed himself raping a woman he met at a nightclub.

Taulant Krasniqi, 25, met his victim, in her 20s, on the dancefloor of a club in Kingston, south London.

They went back to the victim’s home together but she slept in her own bedroom, separately from him.

The victim then awoke briefly in the night and saw Krasniqi sitting at the end of her bed holding her phone. By the time she was fully awake, he had fled.

Her friend told her later that day that she had been sent a Snapchat showing her lying naked in bed with an empty condom wrapper next to her.

Realising she could have been raped, the victim called the police to inform them that she had not consented to sex with Krasniqi.

(Met Police)

Krasniqi was identified and arrested but insisted the sex was consensual.

However, officers found videos on his phone which showed him having sex with the victim who was not engaging and was therefore unable to consent.

The officers also discovered messages from Krasniqi’s phone where he boasted to friends about stealing items from the victim’s room such as her Oyster card and iPod.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty at Kingston Crown Court to rape, voyeurism and theft in the attack in November 2017.

Detective Inspector Julian Crabb said: “Krasniqi knew that the woman he had gone home with was in no position to consent to sexual activity yet he took advantage of this situation and raped her.

“He also filmed the woman without her knowledge and shared this on social media. His behaviour is truly abhorrent and I am pleased that he has been handed a lengthy prison sentence which reflects the gravity of his offending.

“I would also like to commend the woman who Krasniqi attacked – she has shown immense courage to report this to police and support this investigation and I hope this sentencing allows her the opportunity to begin to move on with her life.

“Anyone who reports a sexual offence to police will be offered the support of a specially trained officer to help them through the investigative process – in this case, PC Sheena Woodward worked tirelessly and has been invaluable in helping to secure this conviction.”

