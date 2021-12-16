Man in court charged with murder over human remains found at industrial estate

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in Fife more than a year ago.

The remains of Ean Coutts, 61, were discovered in the Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes on September 27 last year.

David Barnes 31, from Fife, faced 29 charges when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, including murder, nine counts of theft and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Ean Coutts remains were found at an industrial estate in Glenrothes, Fife, in September last year (Police Scotland/PA) (PA Media)

He was also charged with theft by breaking into an ATM machine and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Barnes made no plea to the charges.

He has been remanded in custody for further examination and is due to reappear in court within the next eight days.

