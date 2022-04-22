Man in court after being charged with murdering two-year-old Lola James

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl.

Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of killing Lola James.

The infant suffered a serious head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020.

Officers were called out on Friday July 17, with Lola dying four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

Not in a million years did I think her life would be snatched away from her in such a cruel way Lola’s father Daniel Thomas

At the hearing, Bevan, who had earlier been remanded into custody, indicated he would be pleading not guilty.

Defending Bevan, Tom Lloyd said he would not be making an application for bail on his client’s behalf.

Prosecutor Nia Sturgess said the case is too serious to be dealt with at magistrates’ court and asked for it to be sent to crown court.

Lola was fondly remembered by her heartbroken father and grandmother (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA) (PA Media)

A date was set for Bevan to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday April 25 at 10am.

In a tribute previously released by Lola’s father Daniel Thomas, he said he would seek justice.

He said: “From the very first time I met my beautiful daughter, Lola Patricia James, my heart was filled with such joy, a happiness I’d never felt before, an unconditional love and need to always protect her for the rest of her life.

Our beautiful girl, with your big sparkly eyes and soft blonde curls, you will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten Lola’s grandmother, Nicola James

“Not in a million years did I think her life would be snatched away from her in such a cruel way.

“All the things she never had chance to learn, see or say, and all the things I will never have chance to teach her – to write her name, ride a bike or drive a car.

“Lola, you have left a hole in the hearts of everyone you met. Your sparkly eyes and beautiful smile will be missed always.”

Lola’s grandmother, Nicola James, added: “Our beautiful girl, with your big sparkly eyes and soft blonde curls, you will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten. Shine bright baby girl, our sparkling star.”

The family has previously thanked the community, where there is significant tension over the case, for co-operating with police and not doing anything to jeopardise their inquiries.

