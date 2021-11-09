Man guilty of murdering teenager at south Wales Chinese takeaway

A man has been found guilty of killing a teenager and attempting to murder her stepfather at a family-run Chinese takeaway in Wales.

Wenjing Lin – also known as Wenjing Xu – was strangled at the takeaway in Ynyswen, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in March.

A jury at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court convicted Chun Xu of the 16-year-old’s murder and he was also found guilty of attempting to murder her stepfather, Yongquan Jiang. Wenjing lived at the takeaway in Baglan Street with her mother, Meifang Xu, and Mr Jiang.

The trial heard how Xu was a heavy gambler and owed the family £14,000.

Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told the court the 32-year-old visited the family armed with a kitchen knife, and an hour before the attacks had Googled “can fingerprints be destroyed by fire”.

When he was later questioned by a psychologist about his fitness to be questioned by police, he said: “I didn’t mean to hurt the little girl. I wanted revenge on her mother.

“She upset me on many times and didn’t listen to what I say.”

Xu, also known as Little Gang, was regarded as a nephew to the family’s mother, Ms Xu, as their parents had lived next door to each other in China, but they were not blood relations, Mr Jones said.

In December 2020, the family entrusted Xu with £20,000 that he said he would send back to China for them to pay a friend who had loaned them money to start their business in the UK.

However, Xu only sent some of the money back and gambled away £14,000, which he had then begun paying back.

On March 4, 2021, he rang Ms Xu and asked if he could come to see them, but told her not to tell anyone about his visit. That night they ate food together and everyone went to bed.

The next morning, Mr Jones said, he “strangled to death 16-year-old Wenjing” and left her laying on the floor by the counter of the shop.

After killing Wenjing, Xu is said to have lured her stepfather, Mr Jiang, into the basement by asking whether he could have a piece of fish from the freezer.

In the basement, Xu began attacking Mr Jiang with two knives, stabbing him in the neck and body. When Mr Jiang asked Xu why he was attacking him, Xu replied: “Money, money, money.”

Ms Xu then came down the basement stairs and saw the two fighting. She tried to ring a friend, and Xu bit her.

Mr Jiang fought Xu off and went upstairs to find his stepdaughter, Wenjing. He discovered her lying on her back by the takeaway counter.

Despite attempts by the family and then paramedics to resuscitate the teenager, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.59pm. Police found Xu in the kitchen, having cut his own throat.

According to police, Wenjing’s mother said outside the court: “I am still not able to comprehend why you would do this to her. I cry every day and watch videos of her to feel close to her and hear her voice.

“Our lives have been turned upside down. I cannot imagine my life without her – she was my only child and you have broken our hearts for ever.

“I have to begin counselling to help me, but nothing will ever take away the pain that you caused.”

Xu admitted attacking 38-year-old Mr Jiang, but denied intending to kill him or cause him serious harm.

He had pleaded guilty to Wenjing’s manslaughter. He will be sentenced on Friday at the same court.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man guilty of murdering teenager at south Wales Chinese takeaway