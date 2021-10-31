Man gored to death by bull at festival in Spain

A man has died after being gored during a bull-running festival in Spain.

The 55-year-old was attacked repeatedly on Saturday by a bull whose horn caught him in the left thigh, puncturing an artery. He also suffered a head injury.

Other festival participants in the eastern Spanish town of Onda tried and failed to distract the animal.

It was the first such fatality in the country since such events resumed after Covid-19 curbs were relaxed during the summer.

The victim died in hospital in nearby Villareal after losing too much blood.

Onda’s town council cancelled all further bull-running at the festival, which was due to end on Sunday, but other activities were not affected.

A public debate over whether bull-running festivals should be abolished has become more heated in recent years, and only a small number have taken place since Spain’s Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

The animals released for the runs are generally fated to appear in bullfights later on the same day.

A 2020 survey by Electomania, a polling company, found 46.7 per cent of Spaniards were in favour of banning bullfighting, 34.7 per cent were not in favour of the practice but did not back a legal ban, and 18.6 per cent believed it should be preserved.

In a sign of the tradition’s waning popularity, when Spanish teenagers were given a €400 (£338) government grant to spend on cultural activities earlier this month, they were banned from using it to attend bullfighting events.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man gored to death by bull at festival in Spain