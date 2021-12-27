Man gave up his England Euro 2020 tickets for stem cell donation saved someone’s life

A football fan from the West Midlands turned down the chance to watch England play Denmark in the Euros 2020 semi-final in order to donate stem cells and bone marrow, saving a life in the process.

Sam Astley, 24, had originally planned to attend the historic game at Wembley Stadium with his girlfriend, Beth Hill, 25, who won tickets in a competition.

However, he had previously signed up to the Anthony Nolan stem cell register and got the call up at the last minute to have a procedure on the same day as the game.

“Life is more important than a football game at the end of the day,” he said of the decision to sacrifice the tickets.

“No football game beats saving someone’s life.”

At the time, Mr Astley didn’t know who the recipient of the stem cells or bone marrow would be.

Now, more than 100 days after the procedure, he has discovered that the anonymous recipient was saved as a result of his donation.

Rebecca Pritchard, director of register development at the Anthony Nolan charity, said: “Our donors are incredible people at the best of times, bearing in mind they agree to help a complete stranger in this way.

“But these are extraordinary times. Sam has done an extraordinary and incredibly selfless thing by putting the needs of his recipient, above his own pleasure.

“What a hero. Every person who, like Sam, joins the register, has the potential to help save someone in desperate need of a lifesaving stem cell transplant.”

The charity is trying to encourage more men between the ages of 16 to 30 to join the Anthony Nolan register and help save people’s lives like Sam. Find out more here.

