A man who was found injured in a car park on New Year’s Day has died in hospital.

Emergency services were sent to Ann Street in Greenock after the 22-year-old was found in a car park on Saturday, at around 3.50pm.

Paramedics took him Inverclyde Royal Hospital, but he died a short time later.

Detectives have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the his death, and officers have said his next of kin have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a 22-year-old man who found injured at a car park off Ann Street in Greenock around 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.

“The man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later.

“His next of kin are aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Source Link Man found injured in car park on New Year’s Day dies