Man drops £1,000 engagement ring into lake in proposal gone wrong

A groom-to-be dropped his £1,000 engagement ring into a lake in a marriage proposal gone wrong.

Ross Bamber, 26, was taking a knee for partner Geri Ashforth, 23, when the ring fell through the decking and into the water below.

He looks up in horror at his girlfriend, who says to him “That wasn’t what I thought it was, was it?” while covering her eyes.

The couple’s engagement video, filmed during a romantic trip to a lake retreat in Norfolk, has gone viral on TikTok with more than three million views.

