Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl.

The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.

The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel.

She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home.

While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured.

Troopers told WJHG that a preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was asked to back up the vehicle as repairs were being made. Failing to break, she hit the man. She left the car to help, but the man didn’t survive.

