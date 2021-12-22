Man denies terror charge over alleged attack on law firm representing migrants

A man has denied a terror charge over an alleged attack on a law firm representing migrants.

Cavan Medlock, 29, is accused of researching Duncan Lewis Solicitors and travelling to their offices in Harrow on 7 September 2020.

He was allegedly armed with a large knife and restraints, and was carrying Nazi and Confederate flags.

Appearing at London’s Old Bailey on Wednesday, Medlock denied preparing acts of terrorism and making threats to kill solicitor Toufique Hossain.

He admitted separate charges threatening a different member of staff with a knife and assaulting them.

Medlock also admitted two counts of causing racially-aggravated alarm or distress during the same incident.

Mr Justice Wall remanded him in custody ahead of a trial scheduled for 11 July next year.

