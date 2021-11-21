Man declared dead found alive after night in hospital morgue freezer

Posted on November 21, 2021 0

A man who was pronounced dead after being hit by a motorbike was found alive in a morgue in an Indian hospital after spending the night inside a freezer.

Srikesh Kumar was found in a critical condition after the collision in Moradabad, east of New Delhi. He was then rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead by a doctor on arrival.

Chief medical superintendent of Moradabad Dr Shiv Singh said: “The emergency medical officer had seen the patient at 3am and there was no heartbeat. He had examined the man multiple times.”

Mr Kumar’s body was then taken to a government medical facility for a post-mortem examination.

The 45-year-old was placed inside the morgue freezer, where he remained overnight in advance of the arrival of his family members six hours later.

The Times of India reports a document was signed by his family agreeing to an autopsy after they identified his body. But his sister-in-law Madhu Bala noticed Mr Kumar was showing signs of movement.

She can be heard saying in a video that has gone viral on social media: “He’s not at all dead. How did this happen?”

Rajendra Kumar, the hospital’s medical superintendent, told AFP: “The emergency medical officer examined him. He did not find any signs of life and hence declared him dead.

“When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive. This is nothing short of a miracle.”

He added that Mr Kumar was still receiving treatment following the incident and remains in a coma.

The doctors mistake in declaring him dead is reportedly under investigation.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Man declared dead found alive after night in hospital morgue freezer