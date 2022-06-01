Man dead after falling from 16th floor of Trump Tower in Chicago

A man is dead after falling from the 16th floor of a Trump Tower building in Chicago on Wednesday.
Paramedics were called to the scene of the apparent suicide around 11.46am, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The identity of the man, believed to be between 45 and 50, has not yet been released.
The 98-story hotel and condo tower sits overlooking the Chicago River.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
