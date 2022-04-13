Man City’s Jack Grealish and Atletico’s Stefan Savic involved in tunnel bust-up as police intervene

Jack Grealish was involved in a tunnel bust-up with Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic at the end of a fiery match at the Wanda Metropolitano.

City came through an ill-tempered second leg, digging in for a 0-0 draw which – after winning 1-0 in Manchester last week – was enough to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid.

However, the game was clouded by chaotic scenes including a mass brawl in the final minutes in which Savic appeared to headbutt City’s Raheem Sterling. Pictures also seemed to show Grealish, a substitute, then call Savic “a c**t”, and the Atletico defender responded by pulling Grealish’s hair.

After full-time, Savic sprinted towards the tunnel to catch up with Grealish, according to BT Sport, where the duo engaged in another confrontation. Players and staff from both sides poured in once more and several police officers rushed to the scene.

Tunnel footage showed the aftermath, as an enraged Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko threw an object at City players and had to be restrained.

BT Sport pundits Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott condemned the behaviour of Atletico’s players in the final minutes, in a passage wich also saw centre-back Felipe sent off for a second yellow card after kicking out at Phil Foden.

City manager Pep Guardiola did not want to comment, however, preferring to talk about the football.

“They pushed us a lot, they were excellent in the second half,” Guardiola said. “We forgot to play and we were in big big trouble. They had the chances to score.”

more to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man City’s Jack Grealish and Atletico’s Stefan Savic involved in tunnel bust-up as police intervene