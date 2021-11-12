Man City youngster Cole Palmer withdraws from England Under-21 squad for Georgia friendly

Posted on November 12, 2021

Cole Palmer has pulled out of England Under-21s’ trip to Georgia.

The Manchester City midfielder was forced off in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Czech Republic with a hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old wrote “back soon, nothing serious” on his Instagram account while the Football Association has also confirmed he has withdrawn.

The Young Lions are due to travel to Georgia – co-hosts of Euro 2023 – for a friendly on Tuesday.

Their European Championship qualifying victory over the Czech Republic in Burnley left them second in Group G, two points behind Thursday’s opponents, with a game in hand.

