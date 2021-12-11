Man City vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Pep Guardiola: “It’s always a tough game when we play Wolves”

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Wolves in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Pep Guardiola’s side retook the lead in the title race after Chelsea slipped up last time out, but they are still only one point clear of Liverpool and City cannot afford any setbacks. Bernardo Silva’s brilliance ensured City of a comfortable victory over Watford last weekend but they lost momentum during the week, suffering a 2-1 defeat against RB Leipzig, although Guardiola’s side had already guaranteed themselves of top spot in Group A.

Meanwhile, Wolves most recently fell to a dramatic last-gasp defeat against Liverpool, with Divock Origi coming off the bench to break the deadlock in the fourth minute of stoppage time. That result meant Bruno Lage’s side have now gone three games in succession without scoring, but they have still made a promising start to the season overall and sat eighth in the table heading into the weekend. Follow all the latest updates below:

Show latest update 1639221502 Man City vs Wolves: Early team news Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte should be available for Manchester City after sitting out their Champions League match against RB Leipzig with minor injuries, but Phil Foden and Nathan Ake will both be assessed after being substituted for ankle and back problems in that same game. Wolves are boosted by the fitness of captain Conor Coady who, along with Rayan Ait-Nouri, is fit to start. Fernando Marcal has recovered after testing positive for Covid-19 and Willy Boly is in contention to make his first appearance in seven months. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 11:18 1639221418 Man City vs Wolves latest news Pep Guardiola has urged his players to be careful if socialising over Christmas to prevent a coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City. The City manager has revealed the champions have cancelled plans for a large staff party this year, but players will not be prevented from arranging their own private gatherings. Even then, it is not something he will be encouraging and he trusts that if groups do meet, appropriate caution will be exercised. Guardiola, who lost his mother to Covid-19 last year, said: “The club spoke with them and they know that they have to be careful and know not to go to gatherings and be at home as much as possible – or when you go out be careful, social distance, wear a mask and come back. “As much as you protect mentally and feel that the you are out (of it), you can get Covid and (you must) live with that feeling you can get Covid. “The club, every winter time or Christmas time, organises a party for all the workers, all the people here, and we cancelled it. We cannot do it. “But (if) everyone at home, when they’re with a family and kids, organise a party – I think they’re going to do it, but just be careful.” Sport desk 11 December 2021 11:16 1639221257 Man City vs Wolves latest news “Sometimes, ‘the best’ is the question of opportunity,” he explained in his press conference. “Look, I don’t want to say that [and] after, Pep [Guardiola, Man City manager] comes with his money and buys Raul! “But imagine Raul playing for Man City – I can imagine that, because he knows that game, he knows how to play inside, he knows how to play in the box, he runs a lot when you are defending. “I don’t want to give him ideas – I will go after him to sign 10 more years for Wolves! “For me, he can play in any team, and I’m very happy to have him – I was unhappy because we didn’t have the money, because we sold him from Benfica, but now I’m very happy to have him in the same team.” Jimenez has three league goals this season but has his work cut out today against a side who have conceded only nine in 15 games. Karl Matchett 11 December 2021 11:14

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man City vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today