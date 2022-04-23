Man City vs Watford predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture today

Manchester City fought hard for their victory over Brighton in midweek and eventually got their reward in the second half with three goals as they maintained their slim advantage over Liverpool.

On Saturday afternoon they take on a Watford side that is swiftly losing hope of staying in the Premier League.

It is the perfect game for Pep Guardiola’s men to pile the pressure on Liverpool ahead of the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

And with the return of Ruben Dias a major boost to their title charge, very few would back against Man City securing a victory in this one.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 23 April at the Etihad.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Team news

Manchester City could welcome back Dias to their starting line-up after he came on at half-time in the win over Brighton on Wednesday. Kyle Walker remains a doubt but is likely to be fit for a place on the bench.

Watford forward Cucho Hernandez is expected to miss a number of games after suffering an injury against Leeds earlier this month. William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta and Samuel Kalu are also doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Bernardo.

Watford XI: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley; Sarr, King, Dennis.

Odds

Man City – 2/17

Draw – 10/1

Watford – 33/1

Prediction

Manchester City will face some tough games during the run-in as they look to secure a fourth Premier League title in five years. But you do not expect this to be one of them. 3-0 Man City.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man City vs Watford predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture today